× Tyson recalls more than 3K pounds of frozen chicken

WASHINGTON — Tyson Foods Inc. issued a recall on more than 3,000 pounds of frozen, breaded chicken products, for fear that they’ve been contaminated with soft plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Saturday.

The frozen, uncooked and breaded chicken tenderloins were made on May 17 and have the establishment number “P-746” on their packaging. A copy of the label can be found here.

The problem stems from a breading supplier who recalled their ingredients — used on the Tyson products — after concerns about the plastic contamination.

Health officials worry that the products may be frozen at restaurants and could still be served. USDA urged any establishments with the breaded chicken packages to simply throw them away.

So far there have not been any reports of adverse reactions to the products. USDA said that anyone concerned about injury or illness should contact a doctor. You can read more about the recall here.