Two men arrested in gas station attack near SDSU

SAN DIEGO– Two men beat and stabbed another man inside a gas station adjacent to San Diego State University’s campus late Saturday, fled the scene, then returned in time to be greeted by police, an officer said.

Around 9:50 p.m., a 29-year-old man walked into the Arco station at the intersection of College Avenue and Montezuma Road and, apparently having been involved in some kind of altercation, asked the clerk to call police, Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department said.

While the man was in the store, two men walked in and first physically attacked him, then stabbed him once in the back and once in the arm before leaving the gas station.

The two suspects returned while police were at the scene, and were arrested.

The suspect who stabbed the victim was identified as 57-year-old Milton Lewis, and the suspect involved in the beating was identified as 25-year- old Abdul Mohammad, Heims said.

Both were being held at San Diego Central Jail.

The victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, and he was not taken to a hospital, Heims said.