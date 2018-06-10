Thousands without power after unplanned power outage

SAN DIEGO– More than 2,000 San Diego residents were left without power Sunday morning.

According to SDG&E’s outage map, 2,028 residents in La Presa, Spring Valley, Rancho San Diego, Paradise Hills, Skyline and Bay Terraces were left without power due to a foreign object that contacted the power lines.

The outage began at just before 8:30 a.m. and SDG&E estimated that power would be restored at 11 a.m. Sunday.

There was also an unplanned power outage in the Ramona area. SDG&E estimate that the outage would be restored by 10:30 am. Sunday.