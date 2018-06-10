Local gun store hosts ‘Train a Teacher Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Teachers, administrators and school board members across the county were invited to attend a free gun training event Sunday in Bay Park.

The Second Amendment political action committee San Diego County Gun Owners and retailer Discount Gun Mart co-hosted the complimentary training sessions, which covered gun "safety, proficiency and familiarity." Course topics included the legal requirements for purchasing a firearm, differences between assault rifles and sporting rifles, "gun-free zones," and weapon-specific courses on small handguns and defensive shotguns.

“The overall purpose is to give back to those who care and educate our children," said SDCGO's Wendy Hauffen. "This event will teach our teachers about safety, defensive strategies and awareness, and answer any questions educators may have about safe and responsible firearms ownership."