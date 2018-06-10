Gas prices drop slightly for second day in a row

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $3.744, one day after dropping three-tenths of a cent.

The average price is 1.5 cents less than one week ago, but 5.1 cents higher than one month ago and 74.2 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen 62.2 cents since the start of the year.

“Oil prices have dropped in the last couple of weeks as local gasoline supplies have risen, setting up conditions for pump prices to drop,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.