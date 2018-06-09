× Witnesses: Motorcyclist trapped under Ford Mustang killed in two-vehicle crash

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on the Mission Valley (8) Freeway in the University Heights community of San Diego, said police.

The crash on the westbound freeway, east of the Jacob Dekema (805) Freeway, occurred at 2:49 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

CHP confirmed with FOX 5 that the male motorcyclist was riding a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle when it collided with a roadway for an unknown reason. The victim was ejected from his motorcycle.

According to sources at the scene, the biker was trapped under a Ford Mustang.

All lanes of the westbound freeway were re-opened at 6:06 a.m.