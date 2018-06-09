Large brush fire threatens LA County homes

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A growing brush fire threatened hillside homes on a hot day in Los Angeles County Saturday afternoon.

LA County Fire tweeted that the blaze, which broke out near Calgrove Boulevard and Interstate 5, had grown to about 180 acres with 0-percent containment by 5 p.m.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s department issued evacuations for more than 10 streets in the area as air and ground crews from LA County Fire and other agencies fought the blaze. Smoke and flames could be seen within feet of backyards.

We have @LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopters providing close air support to protect homes on the #SouthFire near Santa Clarita pic.twitter.com/PyaszEJDgd — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) June 9, 2018

We will update this developing story as we learn more.