Man suffers injury defending woman being harassed

SAN DIEGO– A man suffered a knife wound Saturday after he tried to help a woman being harassed by her boyfriend.

Police were called at 12:10 a.m. to the 1100 block of B Street, in the East Village area near San Diego City College, where the victim said he told the suspect to stop harassing the woman and the suspect cut the victim on the right forearm with a knife, according to Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound, he said.

The suspect fled westbound on B Street, Heims said.