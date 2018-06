SAN DIEGO — Firefighters quickly halted a small brush fire in Valley Center Saturday.

The blaze, dubbed the Chaparral Fire, broke out in vegetation in the 28000 block of Valley Center Road, according to Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez.

#ChaparralFire [final] IC reports the forward rate of spread has been stopped. Fire crews will remain at scene for 2 hrs to mop up and construct containment lines. pic.twitter.com/ze8uyTY69R — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 9, 2018

It was stopped from spreading a little more than a half-hour after it was first reported, Sanchez said.

Fire crews were expected to be on scene until at least 3 p.m. to mop up the fire and fully construct containment lines.

No damage was reported.