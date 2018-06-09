CHP: Someone is using concrete blocks to cause crashes on I-8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- California Highway Patrol suspects somebody is purposely leaving concrete blocks, parking stops and other debris on Interstate 8, triggering dangerous late night crashes in unincorporated El Cajon near Alpine.

Reports of the suspicious accidents first cropped up in January and February of this year, when landscaping blocks lying on I-8 westbound, east of Dunbar Lane, caused a series of crashes on four separate occasions. Each time, the accidents occurred between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. -- and each time, the same kind of large blocks were found in the traffic lanes.

When CHP issued a public notice about the crashes, asking for help finding the person or people responsible, the incidents stopped.

But in a release issued Saturday, CHP says an early morning accident is striking a concerning chord. Just before 12:30 a.m. on June 9, the agency received multiple calls about vehicles hitting a concrete object on a familiar stretch of highway: Interstate 8 westbound, east of Dunbar Lane.

Units arrived to find about 10 cars had suffered bent wheels and flat tires after they hit a concrete parking stop that had been placed in the roadway. Four concrete parking stops -- weighing about 60 pounds -- and three cinder blocks were also found nearby.

CHP says they're increasing patrols in the area, but there is no information on a possible suspect at this time. The agency urged anyone who has seen anything suspicious in the area to contact the CHP El Cajon area office at (619) 401-2000.