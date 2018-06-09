× Bank robber flees on foot with unspecified amount of cash

SAN DIEGO — A male suspect fled on foot after robbing a US Bank in Mira Mesa Saturday, said police.

Police say the suspect approached a bank teller in the 9400 block of Mira Mesa Blvd. just before 11 a.m. with a demand note. The teller followed orders and gave the robber an unspecified amount of cash.

The male suspect then recovered the demand note and left the bank on foot. It is unknown which direction he fled to.

San Diego Police describe the suspect as a mixed race, Hispanic and Blank male in his 30’s, with a thin build and shaved head. He was wearing a grey shirt, grey pants and had a black cloth covering his face.

