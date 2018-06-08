Walmart Peeping Tom sentenced to 150 days in jail

SAN DIEGO — A 52-year-old man who shot voyeur videos of eight women and one young girl from an adjoining stall in the women’s restroom at a Walmart in Kearny Mesa was sentenced to 150 days in jail, and ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

Richard Lawrence Shaw pleaded guilty last month to nine misdemeanor counts of secretly filming a person.

At his sentencing Thursday, Shaw was placed on three years probation and ordered to complete 52 weeks of sex offender counseling.

“This predator invaded the privacy of women and children in a space where they felt protected and safe,” said City Attorney Mara Elliott. “Even worse, he captured his victims on video for his own enjoyment and dissemination.

“We will not tolerate these abuses in our community,” she said. “Our office will prosecute sex crimes and similar abuses to the fullest extent of the law.”

On Jan. 30, a female customer at the Walmart store on Shawline Street noticed a cell phone under the wall of her stall in the women’s restroom. She alerted store security, who discovered Shaw in the adjoining stall.

San Diego police officers searched Shaw’s phone and found videos of at least eight women and one young girl using the Walmart restroom.