Susan G. Komen San Diego, Padres team up to offer free mammograms

SAN DIEGO-- Susan G. Koman San Diego and the San Diego Padres are teaming up to offer free mammograms at Petco Park Friday.

"Park at the Park" will be hosted at Petco Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 8.

According to the Susan G. Komen San Diego website, in order to quality for a free mammogram you must be uninsured or underinsured, 40 years of age and not have had a mammogram in the past year (365 days), or under 40 years old and experiencing breast cancer symptoms and meet low-income status.

The organization also asks for a form of ID that does not have to be government issued.