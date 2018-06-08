× Police nab would-be bank robber in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Police in National City made a quick arrest after they say a woman passed a demand note to a teller at a Wells Fargo on Highland Avenue.

Police responded to the bank around 3:30 Friday after receiving calls about the woman’s demand. National City Police Lt. David Bavencoff said officers set up a perimeter around the branch before making their way inside and arresting the woman.

It turned out the would-be robber was not armed, Bavencoff said. She was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery. The FBI will be notified of the incident as a matter of policy.