Imperial Beach makes small gains against major sewage problem

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – Imperial Beach officials are celebrating 30 days without closing their beaches.

The Imperial Beach Water Commission with assistance from new government partners took a small but an effective step of simply blocking small sewage spills with mounds of sand and dirt.

After decades of dealing with hundreds of millions of gallons of raw sewage contaminating the beaches on the US southern border, new leadership is making small gains in tackling the mammoth task widespread water pollution.

“It’s a perfect example of what political will can accomplish,” said Paloma Aguirre co-chairwoman Imperial Beach Water Commission. “He decided to use a bulldozer to move some earth. Whenever that pump station breaks down it can capture up to one million gallons of wastewater preventing beach closures.”

The hardly novel idea of mounds has already had a small impact.

Any major spill would overrun the current barriers, but Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina said Thursday it’s a start.

The IB Water Commission reported that the Mexican government has pledged to spend $3.7 million to start to fixing their dysfunctional sewer system.

“There’s been a lot of movement and we need to spend a lot more money, but we are going to continue pushing as hard and aggressively as possible,” said Dedina.