Aqua Lung celebrates 75 years of innovation

VISTA, Calif. -- For the past 75 years, innovation has been the focus of Vista-based company Aqua Lung.

"Aqua Lung" describes the name of the very first regulator used by famous ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau.

Today the company, which prides itself on its growth in Southern California, bears the name of their first dive invention as they continue to push forward with new ideas for underwater exploration.

FOX 5's Tabitha Lipkin explores the company's 75 years of innovation and how Southern California contributed to the underwater revolution.

And just in time for World Oceans Day, you can take part in the 75th-anniversary celebration Friday morning at La Jolla shores to being a new relationship with your environment -- or perhaps rekindle an old one.