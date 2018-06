× Suspected DUI driver crashes into parked cars in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO – A half dozen car owners woke up Thursday morning to find their cars were wrecked after a truck smashed into them in Clairemont.

Police said a silver truck driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into six or seven vehicles parked on Cowley Way, near Waco Street.

The crash happened around 5 a.m.

The unidentified person suspected of causing the wreckage was being evaluated by medical crews.