Stormy Daniels introduces unisex perfume called ‘Truth’

SAN DIEGO – Stormy Daniels announced on social media Wednesday the release of Truth, her new perfume.

The adult entertainer posted the advertisement of the new “sensual pheromone infused” fragrance is a unisex perform/cologne. The announcement received mixed reviews.

It's finally here! #embraceyourtruth #TeamStormy A post shared by stormydaniels (@thestormydaniels) on Jun 6, 2018 at 7:16am PDT

What’s so exciting about this?? When I read your tweet, I thought it meant you were getting more money. Since that is what it was all about. — Robert Wheaton (@robroy3078) June 6, 2018

This is gross — Tracey Altiero (@altierotracey) June 6, 2018

2018 is strange and kind of awesome — vote if you're a democrat (@pendulumatrest) June 6, 2018

Truth was originally announced in May via a 15-second teaser starring a suit-clad Daniels. The perfume was produced in collaboration with beauty and novelties website It’s The Bomb.

“Truth can be thought of as just a temporary belief of knowing something in a moment of time until it advances and then changes,” read a message written in the teaser.

Daniels is suing President Donald Trump over a nondisclosure agreement she signed to keep her quiet about an affair she says they had. The White House has said Trump denies the alleged affair.

In April, her attorney filed a lawsuit on Daniels’ behalf, alleging Trump attempted to tarnish her reputation and credibility by dismissing her account of a man who threatened her in 2011 when she was ready to go public about the alleged affair.