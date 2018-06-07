× Sheriff: Detective was offered sex for pay at North County spa

POWAY, Calif. — The San Diego Sheriff’s Department says an undercover detective was offered a sexual act in exchange for money from a woman working at a Poway massage parlor, after the department received a tip that the spa was used for prostitution.

Poway detectives say they received the tip about the AA Spa on Poway Road in April.

In June, they sent the detective to the spa as part of their investigation, leading to the arrest of 56-year-old Guo Jingyu on suspicion of soliciting prostitution. Jingyu, an LA County resident, was booked into custody at the Las Colinas Detention Facility on $2,000 bail.

Police asked anyone with information about the spa to reach out anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling (888) 580-8477. Officials are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.