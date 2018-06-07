Man gets jail time in death of girlfriend’s toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- An Alpine man pleaded guilty Thursday to felony child endangerment in the death of his girlfriend's 18-month-old daughter and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison.

Wiliey Foster, 28, was facing a retrial after jurors deadlocked on murder and assault charges.

Lillie Golden Brown, the 23-year-old mother of Leah Brown Meza, also pleaded guilty to child endangerment in her daughter's death and was sentenced in March to four years in prison.

Foster's attorney, Jan Ronis, said his client admitted that his failure to take the child to a hospital resulted in her death.

The toddler was found dead inside the couple's motor home on Dec. 6, 2016.

In the days before her death, the victim suffered severe brain bleeding, a broken arm and a burn to the bottom of a foot, authorities said.