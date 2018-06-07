× Kellen Winslow II, son of Chargers great, arrested on suspicion of burglary

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Former NFL tight end and Scripps Ranch High School alum Kellen Winslow II, was arrested Thursday in Encinitas on suspicion of residential burglary. Winslow is also the son of former Chargers great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow.

Shortly before 3 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a possible residential burglary at the Park Encinitas Mobile Home Park in the 400 block of N. El Camino Real, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The caller, who said a man had walked into a neighbor’s home, confronted him because he did not recognize him as the resident. The man then got into a black SUV and drove away.

Deputies checked the area and found the matching vehicle nearby. They positively identified the driver as the person who had been in the home. The driver, later identified as Kellen Winslow II, 34, was placed under arrest on suspicion of residential burglary and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Anyone with information related to the incident should call the North Coastal Patrol Station at 760-966-3500 or the Sheriff’s Communication Center at 858-565-5200, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 to remain anonymous.