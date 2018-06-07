× Everybody gets free tacos next Wednesday, thanks to Warriors win

IRVINE, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors are off to a commanding 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals — and now we have them to thank for free tacos.

Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion promised to give out free tacos across the country if one of the Finals teams “stole” a road game — defined simply as earning a victory in the opposing team’s arena.

That’s exactly what Golden State did Wednesday in their 110-102 victory over Cleveland in Ohio, and now San Diegans can head into any participating Taco Bell location between 2 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13 to receive a Doritos Locos Taco on the house.

