ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Fire crews battled a brush fire near Country Club Drive in Escondido Thursday.

The fire grew to about 2 acres by 1 p.m., when Rancho Santa Fe Fire District announced they had halted the fire’s progress. Cal Fire tweeted that no structures were threatened.

RSF Fire said crews will remain on scene for several hours to mop up any hot spots. The brush burned along Country Club Drive near Harmony Grove Village Parkway.

June 7, 2018