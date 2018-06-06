Watch: Sea lion gives birth along Coronado bike path

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORONADO, Calif. -- A sea lion safely gave birth to a pup along a Coronado bike path on Silver Strand Beach Wednesday, and SkyFOX was overhead to capture the mother's first moments with her pup.

Sea World's emergency line received calls about the animal around 6 a.m. -- Coronado police had spotted the sea lion and were worried about the mother's safety because of sharp rocks and busy traffic in the area.

The Sea World rescue team reached the mother shortly after her baby was born, and Assistant Curator of Mammals Eric Otjen was able to confirm that both the pup and mother appeared healthy and safe.

Rescuers took the pup safely to shore, with the mother following closely behind, and then left the area once the two animals were safely reunited.