Reward offered after sick, maggot-infested dog abandoned

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A reward was offered after an abandoned, maggot-infested, critically injured miniature poodle mix was found dropped off at an Escondido animal facility.

The San Diego Humane Society and San Diego County Crime Stoppers Wednesday announced a $1,000 reward for information about the person or people responsible for abandoning the dog who later died.

The 5-year-old canine was dropped off the morning of May 19 outside the Humane Society’s Escondido campus, officials said. Due to the dog’s “severe … horrific condition,” the San Diego Humane Society’s humane law enforcement division opened an investigation, and the person responsible for the abuse could face felony charges of animal cruelty.

“The dog was left in a box with two chicken wings at the front door of our Escondido campus in horrific condition,” humane law enforcement Capt. Danee Cook said. “She had a very large tumor on her abdomen that was open, infected and she was infested with maggots.”

Cook said it was clear the canine suffered and lacked medical care for a long period of time.

“Our medical team did all they could to alleviate her pain, but unfortunately, we weren’t able to save her,” Cook said.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at http://www.sdcrimestoppers.com. The San Diego Humane Society’s humane law enforcement unit can be reached at (619) 243-3466.