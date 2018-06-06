Hooded thief robs Mission Valley bank

SAN DIEGO — A thin man with a bandage on the bridge of his nose robbed a Mission Valley bank Wednesday.

The thief, who appeared to be in his early to mid-20s, handed a note to a teller at the Chase Bank branch office in the 5100 block of Mission Center Road about 10 a.m., according to the FBI.

The written message threatened physical harm to customers of the bank if the robber did not receive cash, the federal agency reported.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the bandit walked out of the bank and fled in an unknown direction.

He was described as a slim, roughly 5-feet-9-inch white man wearing dark-gray sweat pants, a gray hooded sweat shirt with the cowl pulled up over his head, a blue denim vest, a white baseball cap, white athletic shoes, black- rimmed sunglasses and a clear bandage on his nose.