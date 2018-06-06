Hiker who died at Three Sisters Falls identified

SANTA YSABEL, Calif. — Authorities Wednesday identified a hiker who died in the mountains east of San Diego.

Nathalie Reed, 20, from Lemon Grove, set out to hike Three Sisters Falls in Santa Ysabel with a friend Tuesday morning, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. By the afternoon, Reed’s friend noticed she was dehydrated and hyperthermic. When Reed stumbled and fell into the bushes along the trail, a bystander called 911.

Paramedics responded and started CPR. A sheriff’s helicopter then airlifted the woman to the trailhead, where paramedics confirmed her death.