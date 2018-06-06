Galvez, Stenberg set for runoff in Chula Vista City Council race

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The race to represent District 2 on Chula Vista City Council was extremely close when unofficial results were released Tuesday, but opponents Steve Stenberg and Jill Galvez were a lock for a November runoff.

Six challengers were vying to replace term-capped Councilwoman Pat Aguilar in the northwest Chula Vista district.

Stenberg, a retired firefighter and Air Force Veteran, held a narrow advantage at 27.3 percent of the vote, while businessowner Jill Galvez captured 25.8 percent with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Stenberg and Galvez will compete in the Nov. 6 runoff election.