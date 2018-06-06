× Frontier adds more nonstop destinations from San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Budget carrier Frontier Airlines is boosting operations in San Diego with nonstop service to five new destinations — soon traveling to Cleveland, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Raleigh/Durham.

The company announced the new direct flights Tuesday, observing the occasion by offering $49 and $69 promotional, one-way fares.

Service is scheduled to begin in August. The new nonstop flights join Frontier’s existing San Diego routes to and from Austin, Cincinnati, Colorado Springs, Denver, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and San Antonio, San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

“The greater San Diego area continues to respond well to our Low Fares Done Right philosophy,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines.

Read more at San Diego Union-Tribune.