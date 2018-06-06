× Campo brush fire quickly grows to more than 100 acres

CAMPO, Calif. — Firefighters battled a brush fire that broke out along State Route 94 in Campo late Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 10 a.m. and had already burned 150 acres with 0-percent containment by early afternoon, according to Cal Fire. Cal Fire and Lakeside Fire Protection District units were on scene to combat the flames as they moved eastward.

Cal Fire issued an evacuation warning for residents on North Campo Truck Trail, but no official road closures or evacuations have been ordered. San Diego County’s emergency site “Ready Now” tweeted that structures were threatened by the blaze.

The fire has been dubbed the “Recycle Fire,” though officials have not yet revealed a cause for the blaze.

Watch Commander: @SDSORural and @CALFIRESANDIEGO have responded to a brushfire burning near 32000 Hwy 94 in Campo. Per fire IC it has burned to 100 Acres & is burning East. No immediate evacuations have been ordered. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) June 6, 2018