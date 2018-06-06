× Feinstein advances to November runoff; opponent remains unclear

SAN DIEGO — Sen. Dianne Feinstein will be among the two candidates facing off in California’s U.S. Senate election this November, but it was still not clear who her opponent will be.

Democrat Kevin de León and Republican James P. Bradley and were in a tight race for the second spot on the November ballot.

The 84-year-old Feinstein, who is seeking a sixth term, had 44 percent of the vote with a third of the precincts reporting.

De León had slim lead over Bradly, with both hovering around 10 percent of the vote. It did not appear a second-place finisher would be declared in the close contest Tuesday night.

None of the Republicans on the ballot were able to gain their party’s endorsement, either.

Whoever faces Feinstein on the November ballot will be up against California’s longest consecutively serving politician. In addition to name recognition, Feinstein has a lot more campaign money going into the general election than any of her challengers.