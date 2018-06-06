Driver killed in crash near La Mesa Grossmont Center

LA MESA, Calif. – One person was thrown from a vehicle and killed, and another driver was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision at a La Mesa intersection near Grossmont Center, police said Wednesday.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday at Fletcher Parkway and Jackson Drive, just west of the mall, La Mesa police Lt. Greg Runge said.

“When officers arrived, they discovered that the driver of one of the vehicles had been ejected and was deceased at the scene,” Runge said. “The other driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries and is expected to survive.”

The name of the victim who died was not immediately released. Police said there were no passengers in either vehicle.

Officers from the La Mesa Police Department’s traffic unit were investigating the cause of the crash, but intoxication was not a suspected factor, Runge said. Anyone who might have witnessed the collision was urged to call the LMPD at (619) 667-1400.