× Chula Vista mayor headed to runoff with Republican challenger

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Unofficial election results for Chula Vista mayor showed incumbent Democrat Mary Casillas Salas winning in a landslide over her three most prominent primary challengers Tuesday, capturing 61 percent of the vote with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Salas will face Otay Water Authority member Hector Gastelum, a Republican, in the Nov. 6 runoff.

Salas’ other challengers — Chula Vista Parks Supervisor Daniel Schreck and educator Arthur Kende — finished with 11.9 and 9.5 percent of the vote, respectively.

Salas was first elected Chula Vista Mayor in 2014.