California voters pass 4 of 5 propositions

SAN DIEGO — California voters passed four out of five statewide propositions in the primary election Tuesday.
- Proposition 68, which issues $4 billion in bonds for funding parks, natural resources protection, climate adaptation, water quality and supply and flood protection, passed with 56 percent of the vote.
- Proposition 69, which requires revenues generated from the diesel sales tax and Transportation Improvement Fee be used only for transportation purposes, including public transportation, passed with 80 percent of the vote.
- Proposition 70, which proposed requiring a one-time two-thirds or legislative supermajority vote to use revenue from the state’s cap-and-trade program, did not pass. It had 36 percent of the vote.
- Proposition 71, which changes the effective date of ballot measures from the day after the election to five days after the secretary of state certifies the results, passed with 77 percent of the vote.
- Proposition 72, which allows for the exclusion of rain-capture systems added on or after January 1, 2019 from property-tax reassessment requirements, passed with 83 percent of the vote.