Wildfire blackens hillsides in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A wildfire charred swaths of hilly open land in the far northern reaches of inland San Diego County Tuesday afternoon.

That blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 1:30 p.m. in a remote area between Via Ranchitos and Vista del Lago Drive in Fallbrook, just north of the Santa Margarita River, according to Cal Fire.

#VistaFire [update] Approximate location of the fire. Still no evacuations or road closures. pic.twitter.com/BP4SaRoM7q — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 5, 2018

Within 90 minutes, the slow-moving, northward-spreading flames had blackened roughly 15 acres but were posing no structural threats, the state agency reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.