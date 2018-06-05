Suicide suspected after body found inside burned home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities are investigating a possible suicide after a male's body was found inside a burned home in Del Cerro Tuesday.

The blaze in the 5900 block of Bernadette Lane, which erupted shortly before 11 a.m., was intentionally set, according to metro arson strike team investigators.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews used a long truck-mounted ladder to douse the fire spreading through the two-story, red-tile-roofed structure.

SDFD said the death was possibly a suicide but the medical examiner will determine the cause of death and attempt to identify the body.

The home was in foreclosure and the registered owner is Mark Himmel, owner of SaLing Jewelry in San Diego.

If you or someone you know needs help, the crisis hotline number is 888-724-7240.