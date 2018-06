× Stephan jumps to big lead over Jones-Wright in DA race

SAN DIEGO – Interim District Attorney Summer Stephan to a big in the race for an elected term at the post with 65 percent of the vote.

Stephan’s challenger, Genevieve Jones-Wright, a deputy public defender, had 35 percent of the vote with 15 percent of precincts reporting.

Because county races don’t follow the top-two rules of state races, the winner of the primary will be San Diego’s next District Attorney.