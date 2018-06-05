× San Marcos mayor leads in race for District 5 supervisor

SAN DIEGO — Republican Jim Desmond jumped to an early lead Tuesday evening in the District 5 San Diego County supervisor’s race.

After 23 years in office, Supervisors Bill Horn is terming out of District 5, which prompted a mix of political veterans and newcomers to pursue his seat in Tuesday’s primary.

If no one earns an outright majority, the top two choices will move on to the November general election.

District 5 covers an area that spans almost 1,800 square miles from the ocean to Imperial County. With only about 15 percent of the vote counted, San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond led the race to represent the conservative district with 45 percent of the vote.

Democrat Michelle Gomez, a legislative analyst and volunteer, was in second place with 21percent of the vote, while long-time Republican Oceanside City Councilman Jerry Kern was in third with 21 percent.