Original Gerber baby poses with current Gerber baby in adorable photo

NEW YORK – The newest Gerber baby, Lucas Warren, went viral when he became the first Gerber baby to have Down syndrome in February – but now he’s stealing the show again and he’s not doing it alone.

Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, posed with the newest “spokesbaby” in an adorable photo that is going viral on Twitter. Cook’s grandson, Chris Colin, shared the picture over the weekend.

My grandmother was the Gerber baby. It was a funny bit of trivia, never made her rich or got us free strained peas or anything. But last week she got to meet the company's newest spokesbaby, named Lucas. Pretty pretttty cute. pic.twitter.com/u7ddWaM1Ed — Chris Colin (@chriscolin3000) June 4, 2018

A Gerber spokesperson told USA Today that the Warren family was vacationing near Cook and that they asked the company if they could meet up.

Cook, who recently turned 91, was about 4 months old in 1927 when her iconic image was sketched in charcoal by a family friend.

The friend submitted her drawing to Gerber’s call for baby food advertisements, and in 1931, Cook’s face became a trademark.