× Oceanside mother killed by suspected drunk driver ID’d

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Authorities have identified an Oceanside mother who was struck and killed by an alleged drunken driver while walking across a street with her boyfriend.

Esmeralda Eusebio Guerrero, 32, was fatally injured about 12:40 a.m. Sunday when she was struck by a Ford Ranger in the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue near North Ash Street, according to Escondido police and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Witnesses told police the Ford pickup was traveling west on East Washington Avenue when the driver approached the couple crossing the street, swerved to avoid Eusebio Guerrero’s boyfriend but instead hit her, Escondido police Lt. Mike Kearney said. The victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center with head injuries, multiple internal injuries and two broken femurs.

Paramedics and doctors worked to save Eusebio Guerrero’s life, but “despite advanced life support measures,” she was pronounced dead a little more than five hours after the crash.

Family members who established a GoFundMe page identified Eusebio Guerrero as a “wonderful mother, daughter, sister and friend.” They said she was the mother to a 10-year-old daughter and asked for donations to help with funeral costs. As of 5:30 Monday morning, the campaign had raised more than $2,200 of the $5,000 goal.

The driver suspected of killing Eusebio Guerrero is tentatively scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon at the county’s North Division Courthouse in Vista. Joel Francisco Juan, 32, was behind bars Tuesday morning in lieu of $500,000 bail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and two counts of felony driving under the influence.