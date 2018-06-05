× Newsom, Cox headed for runoff in governor’s race

SAN DIEGO – The former mayor of San Francisco and a San Diego businessman appear headed for a runoff in November in the race for California governor.

Gavin Newsom was leading a pack of 27 candidates vying to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown, who is termed out. Newsom, a Democrat and former mayor of the City by the Bay, had 34 percent of the vote, with 22 percent of the precincts reporting.

John Cox, a businessman who lives in Rancho Sante Fe, was second,with 26 percent of the vote. Antonio Villaraigosa, a Democrat and former mayor of Los Angeles, and Travis Allen, a Republican state assemblyman, followed in third and fourth place with about 11 percent each.

The top two vote-getters will go on to a runoff in November.