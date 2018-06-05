Duncan Hunter leads race for 50th Congressional District seat

SAN DIEGO — In the 50th District, incumbent Republican Duncan Hunter, with 48 percent of the vote in early returns, held a commanding lead for the seat he’s held since 2009 and that his father, Duncan D. Hunter, held long before that.

The district encompasses much of East County as well as Fallbrook, San Marcos, Valley Center and Escondido.

Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, a former Department of Labor spokesman, was in second place with 15.2 percent of the vote.

Former Navy SEAL Josh Butner, a Jamul-Dulzura Union school board member, was in third place with 13.7 percent of the vote, though he was nearly tied with Republican El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, who holds 13.3 percent of the vote, with 13 percent of precincts reporting.

The top two candidates will face off in the November general election.

Democrats hope the 50th District is more vulnerable than in previous years due to an ongoing FBI investigation into alleged campaign finance violations by Hunter.

This is a developing story – check back for updates.