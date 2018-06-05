× Dumanis, Fletcher lead in District 4 supervisor’s race

SAN DIEGO – Former District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis took a narrow lead over Nathan Fletcher in early returns for the District 4 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Dumanis, a Republican had 30 percent of the vote. Democrats Fletcher and Lori Saldaña were trailing with 29 percent and 22 percent of the vote respectively. The top two vote getters will move on to a runoff in November.

Only 17 percent of the vote has been tallied.