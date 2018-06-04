Win tickets to Creedence Clearwater Revisited
-
Man wins $4 million after forgetting about lottery ticket
-
SoCal man wins 4 lottery prizes – including for $5M and $1M – within months
-
Man says ‘best mistake I’ve ever made’ led to $100K lottery jackpot
-
Teen buys first lottery ticket on 18th birthday, wins $1,000 a week — for life
-
Police try using dead man’s finger to unlock cellphone
-
-
‘Ron Burgundy’ helps get out the vote in Oceanside
-
FOX 5 San Diego DISNEY On Ice Frozen Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
Mike Pence to visit border Monday
-
Vice President Mike Pence to inspect U.S.-Mexico border barrier
-
Coronado ranked one of the best beaches in US ahead of Memorial Day weekend
-
-
FOX 5 DISNEYLAND® Resort Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
FOX 5 ASIA Concert Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
FOX 5 Sycuan Military Monday Contest Official Sweepstakes Rules