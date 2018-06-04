William Y. Wood becomes San Diego Superior Court’s newest judge

SAN DIEGO — William Y. Wood became the San Diego Superior Court’s newest judge Monday.

The Carlsbad resident has served as a commissioner at the San Diego County Superior Court since 2009. Before that, he served as a deputy district attorney at the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office from 1990 to 1998 and from 2001 to 2008. He was cross-designated as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of California from 2003 to 2006.

Before he started his legal career, Wood served as a U.S. foreign service officer at the U.S. Department of State from 1998 to 2000.

Wood has earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Arizona College of Law, a Master of Science degree from Trinity University and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Arizona.

Wood fills the vacancy created when Judge Patricia Guerrero was elevated to the Court of Appeal.