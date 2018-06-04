SDPD employee injured in East Village hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A hit-and-run crash at an East Village intersection left a San Diego police employee seriously injured Monday.

The 50-year-old woman was walking to the north on 15th Street in downtown San Diego and was starting to cross F Street when a white sedan rolled through a stop sign and hit her shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to police.

The driver continued driving and left the area to the west, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of a compound lower-leg fracture.