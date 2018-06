SAN DIEGO– A power outage impacted more than 2,000 customers in the Scripps Ranch area Monday morning, said officials.

SDG&E listed Sorrento, Mira Mesa, Scripps Ranch, MCAS-Miramar, Poway, Ramona, Iron Mountain, Barona, Lake Murray, Mission Gorge, Sycamore Canyon, San Vicente, Foster and Moreno as the communities affected by the outage.

Officials with SDG&E estimate power will be restored by 11 a.m. Monday.