Police surround suspect possibly connected to recent Arizona shootings

PHOENIX — A suspect who may be linked to a series of shootings in Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona, is currently surrounded by police, according to Scottsdale Police Sgt. Ben Hoster.

Authorities are trying to contact the suspect at an Extended Stay Hotel in Scottsdale, and police said the activity appears to be related to a string of homicides in the area.

Police have said the killings of a noted forensic psychiatrist and two paralegals Thursday and Friday are related, and a fourth death at a mental health counseling facility may also be connected.

One of the shooting victims was Steven Pitt, a forensic psychiatrist who was involved in several high-profile cases, including the investigation into the death of child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey in 1996.

He was found shot dead in Phoenix on May 31 after witnesses heard a loud argument and gunshots, officials said.

Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49, were shot and killed at a Scottsdale law firm Friday afternoon, according to Scottsdale Police. Both worked as paralegals at a law office. The double shooting is believed to be related to Pitt’s killing, Hoster said on Saturday.

Marshall Levine, 72, was also found dead Saturday in his office at a Scottsdale mental health counseling facility. He had been shot and was found in his office by an acquaintance. Hoster said police were investigating whether Levine’s death was related to the others.