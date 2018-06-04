Padres select LHP Ryan Weathers with 7th overall pick in MLB Draft

SECAUCUS, N.J. — With the seventh overall selection of the 2018 MLB Draft, the San Diego Padres selected left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers from Loretto High School in Tennesee.

Weathers, 18, is the son of 19-year major league veteran pitcher David Weathers.

Weathers went 10-0 with a 0.09 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 76.0 innings pitched as a senior in 2018, allowing 24 hits and 10 walks while earning 2018 Gatorade’s Tennessee Baseball High School Player of the Year honors.

The team will make two more picks Monday with the 38th and 74th overall selections.

