Man with pellet gun threatens firefighters near Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego police arrested a man suspected of starting a fire in a homeless encampment near Balboa Park, then threatening firefighters with a pellet gun.

Firefighters arrived Monday around 9 a.m. to check out an illegal burn in the encampment on the hillside off of state Route 163 near the Cabrillo Bridge.

Fire officials say they went down the hillside to put out a small fire, then one firefighter came across a man in a tent with a gun nearby.

“He noticed the weapon, called it out to the firefighters working on extinguishing the fire, gave very loud commands to the suspect to not touch the gun. The suspect immediately went for the gun. That’s when the firefighters exited the canyon," said Capt. James Shadoan with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Police arrived and arrested the man without incident but did not find the gun.

Firefighters stayed behind, searching the hillside for hot spots and the gun, which they found about an hour later.

“We go hands-on with a lot of homeless people, people under the influence of drugs – carrying knives, guns – a lot of them want to fight us. It’s becoming more of the norm," said Shadoan.